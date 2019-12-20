Cuba advances in adverse context according to Economy Minister
The economy will not decrease and the positive results constitute a victory against this hostile Washington policy, stressed Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, in the plenary prior to the Fourth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament).
He noted that it is important to analyze what goods and services can be exported, and guarantee the purchase of food for humans and animals, as well as fuel for industry and agriculture.
In the coming year it is vital to stop importing what can be produced in the country, we must exploit the installed capacities, look positively at the national industry so that quality products can be obtained, he said.
We must adjust to the plan, the resources available to avoid indebtedness, in fact we will pay the debts incurred, Gil noted.