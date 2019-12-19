To their 35 years the Philatelic Circle of the Hill goes for more (+ Pictures)

In their habitual headquarters, the public library of the Mount, located in the street Tulip between Vista Hermosa and Falgueras, the Philatelic Circle of the Hill (CFC), is carried out their last encounter of the year.

The address of this noted grouping and their members, next to companies, they reviewed that carried out during 2019, intense in activities, exhibitions and commemorations of important dates.

Among them, the means millennium of Havana, the Week of the Culture of the Hill, the anniversaries 55 of the Cuban Philatelic Federation, and 60 of the physical disappearance of the Major Camilo Cienfuegos.



In exhibitions it highlights the participation of the CFC in the XII Philately National Championship in three international events, in those that presented 18 collections, with those that it reached a medal of silver brass, two silver medals, a medal of big silver, three of vermeil and 11 medals of big vermeil.

The juvenile ones also obtained eight prizes, among Great Juvenile Prize, class prizes and special prizes and two of them they participated in the National Competition of Juvenile Philately, getting the first and third place respectively.

José Raúl Lorenzo nchez, president of the Cuban Philatelic Federation and director of the Interamerican Federation of Philately, expressed to this place that the grouping cerrense “it reaffirms their tradition of serious, sustained work, with a lot of commitment and their tremendous capacity of linking other institutions with ours, with the philately in particular, with the historians, with the alfabetizadores, combatants, with the community that is very important, and with the school that is our reference point for the work in the Federation.”



Lorenzo nchez also said that the participation of the children and the result with the youths make that the CFC consolidates and its work is emblemático in the world of the Cuban philately.

The encounter of final of year was I also propitiate for the recognition to 10 outstanding philatelists, 13 institutions and two collaborators.



This time they received the Anniversary badge 35 of the Philatelic Circle of the Hill, Daniel Vasconcellos, pensioner of the Office of the Historian from Havana, and the professor Jorge Lozano, advisory of the Office of the Program Martiano.

When saying of Juan Hernández Machado, National Prize of Philately 2012 and one of the directive of the Philatelic Circle of the Hill, Daniel Vasconcellos has been faithful and systematic collaborator of the grouping and Jorge Lozano from its position has stimulated, promoted, and protected the emission of historical stamps with an excellent design quality.