To ennoble the Cuban radial work

The teacher represents to the formador of values, behaviors and qualities. It is for it that like part of the activities that are carried out for the day for the Educator in our country, the Room Che Guevara, located in the corner of 23th Street and M in the Preserve, was scenario from the recognition to outstanding workers of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television in the capital-for the work that they carry out as formadores of the new generations of Radialistas.

Present the act Yaquelin González López, Founder of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Nereyda López Labrada, General Secretary of the Union of the Workers of the Culture; Alfonso Noya Martínez, Guillermo Pavón Pacheco, President and Vice-president of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television respectively; Onelio Castillo Corderí, General Director of the Cuban Radio, next to workers of the Radio, the Television, the ICRT, representatives of the political organizations and of masses in Havana and family of the grateful ones.

Under the premise martiana that “To Honor, it honors” for the outstanding trajectory, professional height and contributions to the means received the Condition Teachers of Radial Workers:

Bárbara Betancourt Abreu, journalist of the Informative System of Cuban Television and of Radio Havana Cuba

Raúl Menchaca López, Journalist of Radio Clock

José Medina Martin, Member of the Commission of Badges of the Cuban Radio

Angélica Paredes López, Journalist of Rebellious Radio

Guillermo Pavón Pacheco, Vice-president of the ICRT

Mirta Ramos Difurniao, Directress of Communication of the Cuban Radio

Felipe Lázaro López Morfa “Fepo”, program Director and Sound maker of our radio station Metropolitan Radio

To know on their experiences like formador of the new generations of Radialistas we converse with Felipe Lázaro López Morfa, (Fepo), director of the Cultural Magazine This Morning in the Radio of House.