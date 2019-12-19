They already removed us until the fear, Chilean students scream

Fedora Lakes, a Chilean exile in Cuba says that the students of secondary of its native country that took the streets in the last two months in birdcall of social recoveries, when being repressed violently by the customs officers, they screamed amid the resistance: They already removed us until the fear!



That sentence contains the anger of an entire town in the face of successive neoliberal governments’ injustices that snatched them in more than 30 years the main conquests to the humble ones.



The youths called to avoid the payment of the high price of the passage in the meter, to what they were added countrymen’s thousands. Today the demands are wider.



In a cantata of solidarity taken place in the afternoon of this past Wednesday in the wide portals of the headquarters of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Towns, in the Preserve of the capital, Fedora Lakes spoke to name of its nation. She knows the history that took it to exiliarse in Cuba well and then to integrate the Committee International Peace, Justice and Dignity.



She affirmed that the right ruined the aspirations of those who assumed enormous wars during decades, first against the Fascist dictatorship and murders of Pinochet and then in opposition to unpopular models to the service of some few ones that they have the political and economic power.



Lakes commented that today they are millions of people in each corner of Chile those that demand to the president Sebastian Piñera to carry out a plebiscite that summons to a Constituent Assembly in charge of editing a new democratic Constitution, participativa and that it represents all.





“The armed forces next to the militarized police that it represses that brother town it is the same one that scares the Bolivians, to the Colombians and Ecuadorian”, it assured.



Fedora, accompanied by screams of solidarity and minstrels that sang those who have lost the eyes for the abuse of repressive forces, but never the hope. Guitar in hand, the rainy afternoon it was tinged by the voices of Tato Ayress, Raúl Torres, Juan Carlos Pérez, Indiana Rodín, Angelito Farmer, Erick Méndez, Katia Peredo and Yunier Pérez, among others.



Some brought compound topics more than 30 years ago, when the streets of Santiago from Chile were taken a bath in blood by the dictatorship. Others interpreted classic songs of the movement progressive Latin American. But there is also holding new that narrate the epic poem of young to the front of the fight of a town for the justice and defiant with the weapons of the morals before had soldiers of black armors, as their souls.