Songs for Havana

Night blessed by the rain and the Songs by Havana interpreted by some of their best voices in the Great Theater Alicia Alonso, in the heart of the vetusta city.

Preamble marked by the Symphonic Poem Havana 500, executed by the Symphonic Orchestra of the Lyceum of Havana and the choirs Schola Cantorum Coralline, Exaudi and Choir of Camera of the University of the Arts.

Cuban melodies, as Seven days in Havana, by Kelvis Ochoa; and the unmistakable Beatriz Márquez, Laritza Bacallao and Moon Orchards with the topics to Walk Havana, Loyal to the time and Habáname.

Red Israel put its voice to Beautiful Havana and Ivette Cepeda to Ángel and Havanan. Cast to which were also added David Torrens, Xiomara Laugart, Anabel López, Gerardo Alfonso, Bárbara Llanes and Elaine Of Valero.

All under Rolando’s Admiral artistic and audiovisual address. Styles and forms of saying the song dissimilar, but with a common denominator: the high interpretive quality and of the compositions.

Veiled that it revered to the old village and she made it with the exquisite presence of a representation of their best artists. Among the companies to the auditory: deputies to the National Assembly of the Popular Power, personalities, students, intellectuals and workers that rejuvenate with their work to the capital of all.

The humid night was silent before the excellence of a magic, unforgettable elegance.