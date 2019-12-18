More than 12,000 Cuban teachers return to classrooms after salary increase

More than 12,000 teachers have returned to the classrooms following last July´s salary increase, reported Education Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella on Tuesday.

According to the Cuban News Agency, this leads to a substantial improvement in teacher coverage, which currently stands at 96.9 percent, without using alternatives.

Velázquez Cobiella pointed out that to reach 100 percent of enrolment, part-time contracts and the project of the University Student Federation Educando por Amor (Educating for Love) continue.

Currently, 680 young people are teaching in schools.

She mentioned that another achievement of 2019 for the Ministry of Education is the opening of two pedagogical schools: one in Santiago de Cuba and another in Mayabeque province. With these additions, Cuba now has 29 facilities of this type.

Lab/Taked from RHC