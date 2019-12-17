U.S. House votes Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives is slated to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On Monday, a number of Democratic lawmakers from conservative-leaning districts announced that they would vote for impeachment — all but guaranteeing that Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Also on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released its 658-page report, arguing Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office.” There are more than 500 pro-impeachment rallies planned for tonight, with activists expected to take to the streets in every U.S. state.

If the Democrat-controlled House votes to impeach, then the impeachment trial will play out in the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called on the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, to demand testimony from four current and former White House aides during the impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times that he repeatedly briefed Trump about how Giuliani believed United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was impeding investigations that could politically benefit Trump. The president then connected Giuliani with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Yovanovitch was then ousted after a smear campaign engineered by Giuliani.

The impeachment inquiry centers on how President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden, ahead of the 2020 election.

