Diaz-Canel calls to motivate teaching of Exact Sciences in Cuba

Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called today to encourage teaching of subjects such as Mathematics and Physics at a meeting with professors from the University of Pedagogical Sciences “Enrique José Varona”.

Regarding Mathematics, he considered it is urgent to promote more and more efficient learning, which also leads to a high dose of research, detailed the profile of Cuban Presidency on Facebook.

Díaz-Canel urged educators to look for answers that make it possible to work the discipline in an integral way, given its importance in modern daily life.

Mathematics orders logical thinking, which makes it possible to work better and algorithmically order the processes, said the Cuban head of state at the meeting in the Palace of the Revolution.

He pointed out in this regard that teachers should be able to enchant, motivate and make contents in the classes more accessible, “without ever taking away the rigor they demand and their expression as an exact science”.

Regarding Physics, the president said there are thousands of ways to teach and motivate students in this subject, where an essential role is played by laboratory practices, as long as they are done in a didactic way and not as cumbersome processes. Several heads of careers, professors and students assured that in the consecration of the teacher is much of the success to raise the teaching and learning process of both sciences.

Lab/ Taked from Prensa Latina